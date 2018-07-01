Deputy President visits Tharaka Nithi with a basket of goodies

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:45 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the Government will soon incorporate green grams in the country’s strategic grain reserves to meet domestic and foreign demand.

Speaking on Saturday during the tour of Tharaka Nithi County, the DP said leaders from Makueni, Kitui and Tharaka Nithi counties and the ministries of Devolution, Agriculture, Security and Public Service will meet today to implement the plan.

“We will soon treat green grams as part of the strategic grain reserve so that they can be bought by the Government just like maize.

“This is why it’s important for you as leaders to attend tomorrow’s meeting to deliberate on the matter,” Mr Ruto said.

He later presided over a funds drive for an education fund for needy and bright students in Tharaka, Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies.

To end human-wildlife conflict, he said the county will spend Sh100 million to fence Meru National Park.

The Deputy President also officiated the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Kamaguna Secondary School, launched the Keeria-Magutuni-Kathwana road and laid the foundation stone for Kenya Medical Training College at Chuka hospital.

The KMTC is currently accommodated at Chuka University. The construction of the college was delayed due to lack of funds but the current Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene has promised to fast track its completion.

To enhance provision of health services in the county, the DP said the Government will also give Sh150 million for purchase, installation and construction of premises for a CT-Scan unit at Chuka County Referral Hospital.

Ruto said the Government is working on Sh26 billion water project for Tharaka constituency residents at Kithino area. He noted that procurement process had already been finalised.

He also said that the Government in 2018/2019 budget has set aside Sh600 million for electrification of the areas that have not been covered under the connectivity grid.

Ruto asked leaders to focus their energies on matters of development instead of engaging in politics.

“Time for politics is now behind us. Let’s concentrate on activities that concern the citizens and which need our attention because we are through with issues of competition, politics and elections,” Mr Ruto said.

He added: “Elections will be there in another five years but for now let’s implement the promises we made to the electorate during the last poll.”