Oldest Mt Elgon School to mark Golden Jubilee, launch alumni body

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3

Kapsokwony High School, the oldest secondary institution in Mt Elgon, will celebrate its golden Jubilee today.

The school was started in 1965, but was officially taken over by the government in 1968.

In its early years, the school established itself as an academic powerhouse, but it has since lost its glory, Principal Joab Otieno said.

Mr Otieno believes an alumni association, which will be formed today as part of the 50-year celebrations, will help boost performance.

”The launch of an alumni association is very important to us. It is one of our key strategies towards developing infrastructure and facilities at the school,” he said.

At least 4,000 students have passed through the school.

MPs Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), former Mt Elgon legislator John Serut and former Bungoma County Deputy Governor Hillary Chongwony are some of the notable old boys. Others are Prof Mucai Muchiri, the Karatina University Vice Chancellor.