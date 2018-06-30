250,000 animals set for vaccination Next Story
Trans Nzoia County assembly approves Sh6.7 billion budget

Published Sat, June 30th 2018

Some development projects initiated by Governor Patrick Khaemba have suffered a major blow after Trans Nzoia County MCAs slashed finance allocations in the Sh6.8 billion 2018 Budget.

One of the projects is the County Referral Hospital whose financial allocation was slashed from Sh330 million to Sh200 million.

The Budget presented by Finance County Executive Member Boniface Wanyonyi has a Sh4.1 billion allocation for recurrent expenditure and Sh2.7 billion for development.

“The lion’s share of the Budget (Sh5.6 billion) will be from the national government allocation while Sh500 million will be raised from local revenues.

The balance of Sh700 million will be from grants,” said Budget committee chair David Kisaka.

