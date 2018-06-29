County begins repairs on rural access roads

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru flags off construction equipment to be used in the rehabilitation of rural access roads that were damaged during the rainy season last month. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The county has launched Sh250 million machinery to repair rural access roads destroyed by heavy rains.

The equipment, which includes graders, rollers, a bulldozer and 10 lorries, were unveiled by Governor Anne Waiguru in Sagana yesterday.

Ms Waiguru promised that 217km of rural access roads would be upgraded to all-weather status in the next six months. Ms Waiguru said the road's improvement and maintenance would be a continuous process to ensure farmers easily get their produce to the market.

“The county witnessed massive road destruction during the rains, the equipment will fix the destruction," she said.

Most of the roads ruined by the rains are in Mwea, Ndia and Gichugu constituencies.

Gichugu and Mwea have the least kilometers of tarmacked roads in the county.

Start work immediately

Waiguru directed the transport and infrastructure department to start the road repair work immediately.

“You have the equipment and the money, we have even bought some land from where murram will be mined and transported to the roads under repair," she said.

The governor took a swipe at her critics saying they would not derail her development agenda.

“When I traversed the county campaigning to be elected your governor, I promised that I would bring in a transformative leadership never seen before because I realised we were lagging far behind our neighbours in many aspects," she said.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and a number of MCAs, Waiguru said she was determined to prove her critics wrong by initiating massive development in the region in the next two years.