US judge orders separated families be reunited

By AFP | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3
U.S. President Donald Trump
A US judge ordered that migrant families separated at the border with Mexico under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy be reunited within 30 days.

ALSO READ: Trump warns congresswoman: ‘Be careful’

For children under five, reunification must take place within two weeks of the order, issued on Tuesday by US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego.

Sabraw issued the ruling in response to a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of a seven-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a boy, 14 who was separated from his Brazilian mother.

The judge also issued an injunction against any more family separations. Some 2,000 children were taken from their families.

RELATED TOPICS:
Donald Trump
migrant families
united states

US among 10 most dangerous countries for women- poll

US blocks visas for 'corrupt' officials

North Korea still poses major threat - Trump

Split families in limbo amid Trump immigration chaos

