500 people rendered jobless as Nyong’o fires county workers

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 15:14, Updated June 27th 2018 at 15:36 GMT +3

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. (File, Standard)

At least 500 people have been rendered jobless after Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o sacked all casual workers.

A memo to all heads of departments seen by The Standard, and signed by County Secretary Olang’o Onudi, has directed the departments to do fresh evaluation of their man power needs, and make requests for staffs.

ALSO READ: How to grow your brand

Also affected in the disengagement are volunteer workers. According to the letter, Mr Onudi argues those affected were working out of the labour laws.

“Provisions under our Employment Act 2007 and other labour relations necessitate that casuals are not engaged for a period exceeding three months,” read the memo in part.

It went on: “You are therefore advised to terminate engagements for those casuals who have worked beyond this period and on need basis seek approval from the Public Service Board through this office for hiring casuals or short term staff.”

The memo, however, allowed the heads of department to liase with the county director of human resources ‘in undertaking the right recruitment procedures’.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Those copied in the memo include chief officers, city manager, the medical superintendents of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kisumu County Hospital.

“Effective July 1, officers found to be using office float or any other un-allocated public funds to pay casual wages shall take personal responsibility of refunding the said funds unless with express approval from this office,” the memo read.

A casual worker who sought anonymity said he was told not report to work on July 1.

ALSO READ: Famous people who became successful after 40