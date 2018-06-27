DP Ruto's allies dismiss claims of new party as cracks in Jubilee widen

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 13:05, Updated June 27th 2018 at 13:09 GMT +3

Soi MP Caleb Kositany at a past event. (File, Standard)

A section of Jubilee legislators allied to Deputy President (DP) William Ruto have dismissed claims of a new party in the wake of suspicions within the ruling coalition over 2022 succession politics.

MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Julius Melly (Tinderet) dismissed as untrue reports of plans of a political outfit and said the working relationship within jubilee is cordial.

“I am totally unaware of any formation of a political party. I have only seen the claims in the media. I am jubilee’s deputy Secretary General and we have a good working relationship in the coalition,” Kositany told The Standard on phone.

The MP pointed out that he had personally not seen any discontent but stated the leaders interact at different levels as they discharge their duties in service to the public and may have issues that are personal.

“From where I seat, I see no problems in the coalition. While discharging duties in public service, we interact with people at different levels and one may encounter some issues, which may be personal,” said Kositany without further elaboration.

It comes amid reports that some allies of the DP were working for a possible new political outfit to be used as a vehicle in the 2022 succession politics.

Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei was quoted saying his group was looking for a new political vehicle for the DP for the purposes of succession.

“As friends of Ruto, we are contemplating the formation of our own party. We cannot work with saboteurs, we cannot work with those who think they can block the DP’s 2022 bid,” the senator was quoted.

Melly also dismissed plans for a new party terming the claims a ‘creation of the media’. “There are completely no plans for the formation of a political party,” he said.

