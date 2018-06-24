The irresistible allure of NYS to politicians Next Story
Ford Kenya announces plans for grass root polls

By Osinde Obare | Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3
Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang'ula during a meeting with Ford kenya party women leaders of different counties at the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) conference on 11th JANUARY 2018. [Photo: David Gichuru]

Ford Kenya will conduct grassroots elections from August as the top leadership embarks on countrywide meetings to evaluate performance in the last elections.

Party leader Moses Wetang’ula said the exercise will be conducted in clusters to fill vacant positions.

 Mr Wetang’ula said this is part of strategies to revitalise the party ahead of 2022 elections.

Speaking when he met with Trans-Nzoia County party officials in Kitale, the Bungoma Senator noted that different dates have picked for elections for each cluster.

“We have classified regions in clusters and our party grassroots elections will begin in August and we will start with Mombasa,” he said.

He also said plans to emerge Ford-K and Amani National Congress are on.

