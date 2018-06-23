How DP Ruto and Kihika rescued Speaker from impeachment

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 08:54, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 08:57 GMT +3

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika. [File, Standard]

In summary Kihika played key role in the election of Kairo after her preferred candidate pulled out

Senator backed Kairu to succeed her as speaker and was worried the impeachment would affect the budget

As Members of the Nakuru County Assembly walked into Paniel Hotel to meet with Senator Susan Kihika, the last thing on their minds was saving Speaker Joel Kairo from impeachment.

They knew they had the upper hand as the motion of impeachment filed by Biashara Ward MCA Peter Nyaguthii had majority support.

On the other hand, Mr Kairo knew his fate was sealed. But as it turned out, he was banking on a last-minute intervention by Ms Kihika to save his job.

Yesterday, the Speaker admitted that the senator and two jubilee legislators were instrumental in rescuing him from jaws of impeachment.

“Senator (Kihika) and two MPs played a major role in ensuring that I remain to serve as the speaker. I thank them,” said Kairo.

The intervention by Ms Kihika, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama and his Nakuru Town East counterpart David Gikaria came at the last minute. Our investigations revealed that the senator decided to wade into the leadership crisis that rocked the assembly because of the political implications.

“She feared that the crisis might impact negatively on the 2018/2019 budget expected to be tabled before the assembly by June 30th. She also feared that it might put her on the spot due to political differences between her and Governor Lee Kinyanjui,” said an aide who did not want to be named because she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the senator.

It emerged that Kihika was instructed by Deputy President William Ruto to intervene and have the motion withdrawn.

She was concerned that her political adversaries might capitalise on the crisis to water down her political influence on the assembly.

Kihika played key role in ensuring that Kairo succeeded her at the assembly after her preferred candidate Joseph Malinda pulled out of the race.

Governor Kinyanjui was supporting former Subukia MP Nelson Gaichuhie for the position. Kihika brokered the deal on Sunday because she understands the business of the assembly having served as speaker.

“I brokered the truce because l think it is not the right thing to do especially at this time when the 2018/2019 budget process is under way. This period is critical and should be reserved for discussion of important matters about the budget,” she said.

Kairo survived after Nyaguthii failed to get the required threshold of two thirds of the 78 members to pass the impeachment motion.

Only 45 MCAs voted in support of the motion. Yesterday, Nyaguthii maintained that the defeat of the motion does not mean Kairo is off the hook.

“I may have lost in removing Kairo as speaker but the motion has proved that he is not popular among members. I will give directions after consulting members,” he said.

But Kairo who resumed duties yesterday said he had commenced the process of healing the house.

“I congratulate members for exercising their right. I know the House is sharply divided and we need to forge the way forward,” he told members.

