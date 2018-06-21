DPP Haji reshuffles prosecutors in his office

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 10:15, Updated June 21st 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has reshuffled prosecutors in his office as part of efforts to enhance performance.

Almost all prosecutors at the headquarters and across the counties were moved in the changes announced on Wednesday.

He said the changes will take effect from August 1.

“I have made changes in the office in order to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in performance of duties,” said Haji in an internal memo.

Head of Economic, International and Emerging Crimes Jacob Ondari was moved to the Offences Against Persons (OAP) department to replace Nicholas Mutuku who is now the new head of County Affairs.

Senior assistant DPP Emily Kamau was moved from Anti-Corruption division to the Economic, International and Emerging Crimes department as acting deputy while James Warui was named the deputy head of county affairs.

In the changes, Edwin Okello was moved from human rights and judicial review to OAP as the deputy in charge of counter terrorism and Alexander Muteti was moved from Mombasa to Nairobi to head the human rights division.

Ms Christine Gakobo was named the head of Anti-Corruption division, Lilian Obuo the deputy head and head of lands and environment division while Tabitha Ouya will be at the Prosecutions Training Institute.

The head of murder section Catherine Mwaniki was moved to the extradition and international cooperation division and head of Kibera Law Courts Joseph Riungu to the anti-corruption division while Christine Nanjala will now head Makadara Law Courts.

Others named include Tom Imbali (head of murder division), Jacline Njagi (sexual violence), Lilian Ogwora (executive secretariat), Magdaline Ngaiyuka (Kibera), Daniel Karuri (head Nairobi County and Milimani Court), Charles Orinda (Kisii), Joseph Kimathi (Migori), Victor Mule (Kisumu), Patrick Gumo (Kakamega), Rhoda Ogoma (Kajiado) and Zachary Omwega (Narok).

The new Nakuru head will be Alloys Kemo, Robert Oyiembo (Uasin Gishu), George Mongare (Turkana), Jacinta Nyamosi (Kiambu), Jeremiah Maroro (Nyandarua), Monica Omwenga (Makueni), Jacob Karundu (Embu), Fredah Mwenza (Meru), Job Mulati (Garissa), James Opundo (Lamu) and Ingonga Mulele (Mombasa).

Haji said those in extradition department will now report to his office directly while those under the lands department will report to EIEC department.