Shamba system deployed to rehabilitate Meru forests

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

Kenya Forest Service Meru zone manager Samuel Mukundi during an interview on July 11, 2017. [Peter Muthomi/Standard]

The shamba system has been deployed to rehabilitate large chunks of depleted areas of forest in Meru.

Farmers have been allowed to grow potatoes and peas inside forests side by side with indigenous trees seedlings.

ALSO READ: How KFS is 'eating up' Kenya’s forests

The farmers are charged with keeping watch over the seedlings until they are mature, after which they are given alternative areas to continue the process.

Each farmer is given 640 seedlings per season to plant and care for.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) area manager, Samuel Mukundi (pictured), said the service was using the system to rehabilitate Muthumbi, Ontulili, Karuri and Marani, which are part of the 100-hectare Ontulili forest.

“We are giving them small parcels because there is not enough land. The residents are doing their part very well. The community is the backbone in protecting our forests. Without it we cannot do much,” he said.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

More than 500 farmers have been allowed to cultivate crops in a section of the Ontulili forest in Buuri sub-county.

The farmers have planted 300,000 indigenous tree seedlings at Karuri.

"Our immediate plan is to plant up to a million trees in the next few months," said Antony Mwenda, an Ontulili Community Forest Association official.

The association said allowing the landless to grow crops while taking care of the young trees had led to enhanced forest conservation.

ALSO READ: Local communities best placed to protect our endangered forests

“The trees are all indigenous and include rosewood, red cedar and olive," said the association chairman, Wilson Mugaa

The shamba system has handed a lifeline to the region's unemployed youth.

“We have given 100 youths portions to grow potatoes and now they have bought boda bodas, which has addressed unemployment. They did not have land to practise farming, so involving them in planting trees as they farm has worked wonders,” said Mr Mwenda.

Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia and the community have partnered with the Kenya Forest Service to rehabilitate the forest at Karuri.

According to Mr Mukundi, up to 700 hectares have been successfully rehabilitated.

“PS Kaberia provided the seedlings, water tanks and sprinkling equipment, which we distributed to over 500 farmers. 95 per cent of 300,000 seedlings he provided recently were successfully planted,” said Mwenda.

Suspected loggers

The system, he said, was working.

“The farmers are watchful around the forest and have in the past arrested suspected loggers and handed theM to the police. This is an effective way to grow and conserve the Karuri forest,” he said.