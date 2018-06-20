1,348 dead on Kenyan roads and counting as Outering road worst in Nairobi

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 11:41, Updated June 20th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

Motorist using the Outering Road, near Umoja estate in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Road accidents have claimed a total of 1,348 lives for the past five months this year, the National Transport and Safety Authority has revealed.

Nairobi County was flagged to have recorded the highest number of fatalities with Outering Road being declared the riskiest road in the County.

The deaths were recorded between January 1 and June 11 2018.

In the latest NTSA report dubbed comparative statistics trends for the year 2017-2018, pedestrians recorded the highest number of accidents which stood at 515 compared to 497 during a similar period last year.

Passengers recorded 297 deaths which were slightly lower compared to 335 recorded during a similar period last year.

Motorcyclists accounted for 257 of the deaths which represented an increase from 227 last year.

Driver deaths recorded reduced by 2 from 147 in 2017 to 145 in 2018 during a similar period.

The number of pillion passenger deaths recorded stood at 115 which was a decrease from 118 deaths recorded in 2017.

Pedal cyclists were also not spared as 25 deaths were recorded representing an increase from 21 during a similar period last year.

This is even as Nairobi County was recorded to have had the highest numbers of fatalities countrywide.

According to the report, Nairobi accounted for 186 fatalities followed by Kiambu with 114 recorded deaths.

“Outering road was declared the riskiest road having recorded a total of 23 deaths during that period which were highest compared to other roads,” read the report in part.

Waiyaki way and Mombasa road followed suit with 22 and 21 associated deaths respectively.

In an earlier interview with the Standard, NTSA Road Safety Enforcement Director, Njeri Waithaka, had admitted that a lot more could be done to salvage the situation on outering road.

She emphasized that the lack of footbridges, clear markings and street lights were to blame for the fatalities not forgetting that designated walkways had been taken over by boda bodas and hawkers.

Waithaka also indicated that the road was under the mandate of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and action was being taken to remedy the issue.

“The problem with Outer Ring Road is that it favours motorists but doesn’t effectively cater for the safety of pedestrians, who make up the majority of road users. We want Kura to ensure that the contractor does not vacate the site before putting safety measures in place,” said Waithaka. Pedestrians at Outer Ring road near Taj Mall in Embakasi. The road has recorded the most number of death in the city. [File, Standard]

Other roads such as the Eastern bypass, Northern bypass and Thika superhighway all recorded nine deaths for the last five months.

The Southern bypass accounted for 7 deaths while Jogoo road recorded a total of 6 fatalities.

Juja road, Kangundo, Lang’ata, Murang’a and north airport road cored all registered 4 fatalities each.

Kiambu accounted for 3 deaths while Ngong road, enterprise, Haileselasie Avenue, Landies, Ngong and north view roads all recorded 2 deaths each.

The rest of the city roads inclusive of 1st avenue, chiromo, Dagoreti, Digo road, forest road, General Waruinge, hospital road as well as Elgon road only recorded one death each.