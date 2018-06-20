MPs searching for Patel dam papers leave empty handed Next Story
Seven perish in tragic road accident Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

MCA moves to court over Patel Dam tragedy

By Julius Chepkwony and Sylvia Chepchirchir | Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3
Lawyer Kipkoech Ng'etich and Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae (left) who has filed a case before Nakuru Environmental and Land Court seeking orders for audit and Environment impact Assessment to be conducted on the six Patel dams in Nakuru County. [Photo: Standard]

A petition seeking an environmental impact assessment report and social audit of all dams at Patel Farm in Solai has been filed in a Nakuru court.

The petition by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae, filed under certificate of urgency, seeks assessment of six dams in the farm.

ALSO READ: Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

Dr Mbae, through his lawyers Kipkoech Ng’etich and Gordon Ogola, said there were six dams in the farm that were not in good condition and whose status needed to be known.

The petition comes a month after one of the dams in the farm burst, killing more than 40 people and causing damage to property.

The petitioner says the dams had been in existence since the colonial era and continued to wear off.

The MCA stated that the dams within the farms were erected along waterways and hat it was not clear if their spillways were adequate.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Named as respondents in the suit are National Environment Management Authority, Kenya Water Resources Management Authority, National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation, Tindress Patel Coffee Estate and Salt Manufacturers Company Limited.

The Law Society of Kenya has also been enjoined as an interested party.

RELATED TOPICS:
petition
Patel Farm
patel
patel dam tragedy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o survives, again

Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o survives, again

Public secretaries attempt to fix prices flops

Public secretaries attempt to fix prices flops

Governor Waiguru, Karua duel to be determined next week

Governor Waiguru, Karua duel to be determined next week

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited