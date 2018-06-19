Kim visits China after Trump summit Next Story
Trump says US is not 'migrant camp' Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Plane crashes in Madagascar, all five on board killed

By Reuters | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 11:37, Updated June 19th 2018 at 11:41 GMT +3
The plane was on a training flight before it crushed. [Photo: Courtesy]

An airplane belonging to a private company crashed in Antananarivo on Monday killing all five people on board, the Civil Aviation of Madagascar said in a statement, without disclosing the cause of the accident.

The Piper PA 31 aircraft operated by Madagascar Trans Air, a private Airline Company, crashed in the western suburbs of the town on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Thousands of rare tortoises rescued from dealers in Madagascar

“The light aircraft, belonging to the airline MTA, was victim of an accident ... for reasons that are still under investigation,” ACM said. “Unfortunately, all the occupants died in this accident,” the statement added.

The plane was on a training flight in the immediate vicinity of Ivato airfield in the main airport in Antananarivo.

“A regulatory investigation was launched by the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Bureau team,” ACM said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
plane crush
Madagascar
Airline Company

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests

Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests

One killed, 16 injured as Madagascar police disperse protests

One killed, 16 injured as Madagascar police disperse protests

Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protests

Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protests

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited