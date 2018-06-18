Kenyans celebrate Father’s Day in style Next Story
CS Kobia: Operations at NYS are as usual Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Contraband sugar seized in Ol Kalou, suspects arrested

By James Munyeki | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 13:39, Updated June 18th 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

Police in Nyandarua County on Sunday night seized thousands of contraband sugar in Ol Kalou town which was being repackaged at the National Cereals and Produce Board stores.

The stores have been leased to Jamaa Supermarket stores owned by a prominent businessman in the region with branches in Nyahururu and Naivasha town.

ALSO READ: Queries over Sh250m illegal sugar seized at Pan Paper

Some of the sugar is indicated to have been manufactured by West Kenya Sugar Company Ltd and clearly marked ‘Not for sale. For industrial use only.’

Police found some 30 employees of the supermarket repackaging the sugar and arrested them. They are being held up at the Ol Kalou Police Station.

They also confiscated other goods among them fertilizer, cooking fat, maize and wheat flour which are also believed to be contraband.

The operation was led by Central Regional CID Officer Danson Ndilu, in collaboration with Nyandarua County CID Officer Shaban Muhammad and Nyandarua Central DCI, Stansellous Mwangi among other AP and Kenya Police officers.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Ndilu said police received a tip off that some contraband goods were hidden in the stores.

"The members of the public gave us the tip off and we sent our officers to the stores. That is where we found the employees of the supermarket repackaging the contraband sugar. We arrested them and they will be arraigned in court," he said.

He said the owner has been asked to avail whatever documents he has to confirm their authenticity.

He said that they have also invited the Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards to assist the police in verifying the standards of the goods so as to have adequate evidence to present in court.

ALSO READ: Contraband sugar impounded in Machakos

RELATED TOPICS:
contraband sugar
kenya bureau of standards
National Cereals and Produce Board stores
Ol Kalou town

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Seized contraband sugar contain mercury, copper

Seized contraband sugar contain mercury, copper

Border officers fingered over contraband goods

Border officers fingered over contraband goods

KEBS cancels Sh0.5 billion tender

KEBS cancels Sh0.5 billion tender

KEBS to pay for construction standards upgrade

KEBS to pay for construction standards upgrade

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited