Kemri researcher dies after gang attack on World Cup fans in Kisumu

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 09:49, Updated June 18th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

Scientist Peter Odada Sumba died after being shot while watching a World Cup match in Kisumu. The attackers went to the scene with a motorbike. [Photo: Courtesy]

A research officer at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) succumbed to injuries on Sunday after he was shot by thugs in a night club in Kisumu.

Prof. Peter Adada Kasumba, who was a principal scientist, was enjoying a World Cup match at the Rainbow Bar and Restaurant in Tieng’re, Kisumu when four gun men stormed the club at around 11: 30 p.m. with AK47 riffles when they shot him on the back.

ALSO READ: Stadia: Sports facilities offer a glimpse into President Putin’s modernisation agenda

The researcher was then rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital where he had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died on Sunday morning.

Kisumu OCPD Wilston Mwakio says the gang made away with Sh2000 and the club’s Television set.

According to police, the attackers went to the scene with a motorbike which they abandoned near the club.

Nyanza Region Police Commander Leonard Katana said they had taken the motorbike and were following crucial leads into the shooting.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Police are still pursuing the attackers.