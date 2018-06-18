Teenager arrested with bhang Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Kemri researcher dies after gang attack on World Cup fans in Kisumu

By Lilian Musili | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 09:49, Updated June 18th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3
Scientist Peter Odada Sumba died after being shot while watching a World Cup match in Kisumu. The attackers went to the scene with a motorbike. [Photo: Courtesy]

A research officer at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) succumbed to injuries on Sunday after he was shot by thugs in a night club in Kisumu.

Prof. Peter Adada Kasumba, who was a principal scientist, was enjoying a World Cup match at the Rainbow Bar and Restaurant in Tieng’re, Kisumu when four gun men stormed the club at around 11: 30 p.m. with AK47 riffles when they shot him on the back.

ALSO READ: Stadia: Sports facilities offer a glimpse into President Putin’s modernisation agenda

The researcher was then rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital where he had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died on Sunday morning.

Kisumu OCPD Wilston Mwakio says the gang made away with Sh2000 and the club’s Television set.

According to police, the attackers went to the scene with a motorbike which they abandoned near the club.

Nyanza Region Police Commander Leonard Katana said they had taken the motorbike and were following crucial leads into the shooting.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Police are still pursuing the attackers.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Medical Research Institute
World Cup
kisumu county
AK47 riffles

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Pogba stripped of France goal after Mourinho identifies the scorer

Pogba stripped of France goal after Mourinho identifies the scorer

Mexican celebration over World Cup win triggers earthquake sensors

Mexican celebration over World Cup win triggers earthquake sensors

Stadia: Sports facilities offer a glimpse into President Putin’s modernisation agenda

Stadia: Sports facilities offer a glimpse into President Putin’s modernisation agenda

Group F: World Cup holders Germany crash to Mexico defeat

Group F: World Cup holders Germany crash to Mexico defeat

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited