Stop attacking Ruto, Jubilee leaders tell Raila

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (left), Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja at a church service in Kasarani. [photo/DPPS]

In summary Jubilee Leaders vow to continue with forays at the grassroots

Politicians vow to support deputy president in 2022

Jubilee leaders tell off Raila Odinga following his attacks on DP Ruto

Jubilee leaders have told off Opposition leader Raila Odinga following his attack on Deputy President William Ruto.

The leaders who accompanied Ruto to two church services in Thika, Kiambu County yesterday, said Raila was trying to divide the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ALSO READ: Raila: Stop premature campaigns!

In an apparent reference to President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent 'kutangatanga' (loitering) remark about his deputy, Raila said on Saturday: "Watu wawache mambo ya kurandaranda na kurukaruka wakienda hapa na kule juu ya siasa (people should stop loitering because of politics)."

Yesterday, the leaders said they were not doing 2022 campaigns but only launching development projects, among them roads, water and churches at the grassroots.

“When we do that we are not campaigning but fulfilling the work we have been given by the people. We are therefore appealing to Mr Odinga not to bring the confusion and turmoil that faced National Super Alliance (Nasa) to Jubilee,” said Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

He said Nasa crumbled due to lack of respect for other leaders and good leadership.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“I want Mr Odinga to know that when he fights the Deputy President and any one of us, he is fighting Jubilee Party. We support the handshake and his unity with the President meant to unify the country so that in 2022 the Head of State can retire together with him as well,” he said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a told Ruto to ignore political detractors. “Many people will say a lot of things about you. Some will despise, others will be disrespectful, others will be non-appreciative to you, but if God has anointed you to be the leader of the country, and that will happen in His name,” he said.

“It is the DP who is spearheading this campaign to take the handshake to every village and corner of this country,” he added.

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina said: “We will kneel down before God so that we can pray that the door for the one he has opened becomes the President in 2022.”

ALSO READ: Oparanya: I need Raila’s blessings to be president

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro told Raila not to get worried with Ruto’s forays to the grassroots, as the DP was only devolving the political truce between Jubilee and the Opposition. “As leaders, we have to devolve the handshake to the grassroots for the sake of fully unifying the country. Raila should, therefore, stop getting worried since all the DP and the leaders are doing is for public good,” said Mr Nyoro.

Kabete lawmaker Githua Wamachuku and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu said the Central region would support Ruto in 2022.

“As Mount Kenya region, we have seen what you have done to us since 2013 and in 2017. Without you, Mr Kenyatta would not have been the President. Last year you campaigned for him and he won again. We are waiting for 2022 so that we can repay you for your good deeds,” said Mr Waititu.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and his Taita-Taveta counterpart Granton Samboja backed Ruto's bid for the presidency.

Ruto said he was fully behind the President in his resolve to unite the country.