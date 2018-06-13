Motion to remove Nakuru County Speaker Joel Kairu begins

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 09:46, Updated June 13th 2018 at 09:51 GMT +3

Speaker Joel Kairu

A notice of Motion to impeach Speaker Joel Kairu has been served to the clerk of the County Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui confirmed the issuance of the notice by Biashara Ward representative Peter Nyaguthii during yesterday's afternoon session, adding that it would be subjected to normal procedures as required by the Standing Orders.

ALSO READ: Leased medical equipment lying idle in public hospitals

According to the County Government Act, for a Speaker to be sacked, the Motion must be signed by at least one-third of all Members of the County Assembly.

At least 55 of the 78 MCAs have appended their signatures to the petition. And should the House Business Committee sanction the Motion, Nyaguthii will need to marshal at least 59 members to support it during debate on the floor of the House.

Nyaguthii has accused Kairu of incompetence and misuse of Sh15 million allocated for MCAs' bench-marking trips abroad.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840