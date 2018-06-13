Our Lady of Victory School declared unsafe after caving in Next Story
DP Ruto: Past mistakes on land use haunting us Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Motion to remove Nakuru County Speaker Joel Kairu begins

By Stephen Mkawale | Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 09:46, Updated June 13th 2018 at 09:51 GMT +3
Speaker Joel Kairu

A notice of Motion to impeach Speaker Joel Kairu has been served to the clerk of the County Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui confirmed the issuance of the notice by Biashara Ward representative Peter Nyaguthii during yesterday's afternoon session, adding that it would be subjected to normal procedures as required by the Standing Orders.

ALSO READ: Leased medical equipment lying idle in public hospitals

 According to the County Government Act, for a Speaker to be sacked, the Motion must be signed by at least one-third of all Members of the County Assembly.

At least 55 of the 78 MCAs have appended their signatures to the petition. And should the House Business Committee sanction the Motion, Nyaguthii will need to marshal at least 59 members to support it during debate on the floor of the House.

Nyaguthii has accused Kairu of incompetence and misuse of Sh15 million allocated for MCAs' bench-marking trips abroad.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Joel Kairu
Nakuru
Motion

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

Child dies after prayers

Child dies after prayers

Pressure piles on CS Kariuki to step down

Pressure piles on CS Kariuki to step down

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited