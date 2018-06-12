Uganda police in daring attack on Kenyan police officers

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 09:04, Updated June 12th 2018 at 09:12 GMT +3

Border Patrol Police Unit officers manning Migingo Island in a past patrol operation. The border row between Kenya and Uganda seems to be far from over. [File, Standard]

Three police officers and four fishermen are being held in Uganda after a suspected hijacking in Lake Victoria on Monday evening.

Siaya County Administration Police Commandant Patrick Lumumba says the 4pm attack targeted the police officers on patrol.

ALSO READ: Lake basin sites among world havens for endangered species

“It is true three officers were attacked by Ugandan soldiers and, as we speak, they have already been transferred to Namaingo from Hama island,” he said.

Mr Lumumba said the attackers, numbering between four and eight arrived on a Kenyan boat.

The attackers first hijacked five Kenyan boats and took away their engines.

"They used a Kenyan boat to camouflage before ambushing our officers who thought they were Kenyan fishermen since they were in civilian," said Mr Lumumba.

He said the officers were overpowered by the heavily armed attackers.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda who condemned the incident, said that it was very unfortunate that Kenyan security officers were being held unlawfully in the neighbouring country.

"More than five hours after our police officers were attacked and hijacked by Ugandan soldiers, the government has not given any statement concerning the same," said Ochanda.

Even as Nyanza Regional Commissioner is set to visit Usenge, fishermen are opposed to holding more meetings and want a patrol team that has sophisticated weaponry.

ALSO READ: Boat tragedy survivor's bid to pick up her pieces