Uganda police arrest house help suspected of killing her employer and baby in Muhoroni

Elizabeth Achieng and her infant son in an undated picture. [Courtesy, Facebook]

A house help suspected of killing both her employer and a three-month-old baby in Muhoroni, Kisumu County has been arrested by Ugandan Police officers.

Jacky Auma was arrested at Namayisi in Uganda after Kenyan police officers in Port Victoria, Busia County shared information about the suspect with their Ugandan counterparts.

A senior police officer at Busia police station who sought anonymity until Ms. Auma is handed over to the Kenyan authorities confirmed the arrest.

The officer said Ugandan police were currently processing documents of the suspect before she is brought to the country to face murder charges.

“Once she is brought to Kenya, we shall ask police in Muhoroni to come for her,” the officer said.

The woman was on the run after committing the crime.

Muhoroni police had launched hunt for the house help for allegedly killing her 26-year-old employer and 3-month-old baby.

Bodies of Elizabeth Achieng, 26 and her three-month-old son Leon Benedict Okoth were taken to the Star Hospital Mortuary in Kisumu.

The maid, whose only identity is a screengrab of her face from a birthday party in Kisumu about a month ago, is suspected to have strangled the infant before she wrestled her employer, strangled her, stabbed her multiple times and partially burnt her using what is believed to have been a hot electric iron or acid.

