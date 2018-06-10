Five die in grisly accident in Londiani along Nakuru-Kericho road

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 10:50, Updated June 10th 2018 at 11:25 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Five people have this morning been confirmed dead following a grisly road accident in Londiani along the Nakuru-Kericho road.

Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo who confirmed the accident said that seven others were injured after a matatu collided with a truck in the Sunday morning accident.

"Five passengers lost their lives on the spot while seven were seriously injured. The drivers of the two vehicles were among those who sustained serious injuries. Many accidents have occurred at this area. It is a known black spot where speeding, overtaking and careless driving are the major causes of accidents," said Odipo.

Odipo said eight passengers who were also in the matatu suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Londiani sub county hospital for treatment.

“The Toyota Matatu Reg: No. KCG 052 W was from Kericho heading towards Nakuru and on reaching the location of the accident collided with a Hino lorry Reg No 705V which was coming from the opposite direction,” stated Odipo.

The Londiani OCPD advised motorists to always exercise caution and be keen to read roads signs.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Molo sub county hospital mortuary to await post mortem and burial arrangements.

The wreckages were towed to Londiani Police Station.