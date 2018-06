| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3

The attack occurred in Jubaland, where a large force comprising about 800 Somali, Kenyan and US troops were working to clear a large area of Al-Qaeda-aligned Al Shabaab fighters

An American commando was killed on Friday in an attack in southern Somalia that also wounded four US military personnel along with a Somali soldier, officials said.

The attack occurred in Jubaland, where a large force comprising about 800 Somali, Kenyan and US troops were working to clear a large area of Al-Qaeda-aligned Al Shabaab fighters.

ALSO READ: Why court acquitted Apostle Ng’ang’a

Since 2007, Al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia.