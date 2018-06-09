I'll unmask key political figures behind maize scandal, says Governor Mutua

| Published Sat, June 9th 2018 at 15:53, Updated June 9th 2018 at 16:17 GMT +3

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [Photo: Courtesy]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has threatened to unmask key political figures behind the maize scandal in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during a tree planting ceremony in Kalama, Machakos Town constituency, the governor urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in the war on graft and challenged him to target 'the big fish' in his administration.

"We know corruption cartels in the country are determined to fight back through thick and thin but they must know their time to siphon public funds through dubious deals is over," Mutua who is also the leader of Maendeleo Chap Chap party said.

Mutua also expressed reservations in the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal which overturned a High Court ruling that upheld his victory in the gubernatorial election against former Kathiani MP, Wavinya Ndeti who challenged his election in court.

Mutua said he read a political underhand in the ruling and vowed to challenge it at the Supreme Court.

"My call for audit of lifestyle of public officials to determine their suitability to serve has obviously rubbed some well-known lords of corruption the wrong way. However, I will maintain my firm stance against entrenchment of corruption in the country," he said.

The court of appeal on Friday declared that Mutua was not duly elected as Machakos Governor and ordered IEBC to conduct fresh elections within six months.