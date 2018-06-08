Governor Alfred Mutual dealt blow as election is nullified

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 11:01, Updated June 8th 2018 at 11:39 GMT +3

Mutua has said he is headed to the Supreme Court

Machakos County is headed for another election after the Court of Appeal nullified the August 2017 win of Governor Alfred Mutua.

His competitor Wavinya Ndeti appealed High Court decision that upheld Mutua’s win.

Governor Mutua’s lawyers said that they would file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.

“This is just a small hurdle. It is not going to kill my spirit,” a crestfallen Mutua said.

He added that he will still remain in office and discharge his duties.

Meanwhile, a visibly ecstatic Wavinya said the victory was for the people of Machakos.

“He can go to the Supreme Court, I am going to Heaven,” Wavinya said.

More to follow.