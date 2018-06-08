Sick child dies after prayers in church that does not allow use of medicine

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 09:36, Updated June 8th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3

A couple has been arrested following the death of an infant.

The couple from ‘Kanitha Ya Ngai’ (Church of God) was arrested in Kinungi, Nakuru County hours after the ailing minor died while being prayed for by a pastor in the church that does not believe in modern medicine.

Yesterday it emerged that this was the third child the same couple had lost in two years.

The area has dozens of members of the church, which does not believe in modern medicine.

The first to be arrested was the mother of the infant as she sought a burial permit from the area chief, hours after the incident.

According to the Chief Simon Ng’ang’a, cases of negligence among members of the church were on the rise.

He said they were searching for the leader of the church, who escaped after learning that he was needed to be questioned in connection with the death.

Meanwhile, police in Gilgil are investigation an incident where unknown number of thugs raided the home of a foreigner and carted away goods worth thousands of shillings.

The thugs raided the home of the Briton in Range Mount estate at night.

A police source said they were informed yesterday by workers when they reported for duty in the morning.

