Customer beats shoe-repairer to death over unmade bag in Makindu

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 07:54, Updated June 8th 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3

A middle aged man was on Thursday locked up in Makindu police station after battering to death a shoe-repairer.

The cobbler, about 40, was beaten several blows by a customer who had left his bag to be repaired but the shoe-maker failed to make it on time.

According to Makindu chief Anderson Kithome, the row ensured where the customer demanded back his bag together with his Sh50 he had earlier paid.

“The man had left his bag to be repaired, however, when he turned to pick it the shoe-repairer had delayed working on it where he demanded it together with his Sh50 but the shoe-repairer declined to give back his money,” said Kithome.

Kithome reported that a quarrel started with the customer punching the shoe-repairer killing him on the spot.

Members of public started gathering at the scene where the alleged killer fled for his life and surrendered himself to police.

“The man in fear of the public wrath fled to the nearest Makindu police station from the market where he was rescued and locked up,” the chief added.

The body of the deceased was taken to Makindu sub-county hospital mortuary.