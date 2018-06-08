MCAs trip to Coast aborts over row Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Customer beats shoe-repairer to death over unmade bag in Makindu

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 07:54, Updated June 8th 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3

A middle aged man was on Thursday locked up in Makindu police station after battering to death a shoe-repairer.

The cobbler, about 40, was beaten several blows by a customer who had left his bag to be repaired but the shoe-maker failed to make it on time.

ALSO READ: Body of defiled, murdered girl found

According to Makindu chief Anderson Kithome, the row ensured where the customer demanded back his bag together with his Sh50 he had earlier paid.

“The man had left his bag to be repaired, however, when he turned to pick it the shoe-repairer had delayed working on it where he demanded it together with his Sh50 but the shoe-repairer declined to give back his money,” said Kithome.

Kithome reported that a quarrel started with the customer punching the shoe-repairer killing him on the spot.

Members of public started gathering at the scene where the alleged killer fled for his life and surrendered himself to police.

“The man in fear of the public wrath fled to the nearest Makindu police station from the market where he was rescued and locked up,” the chief added.

The body of the deceased was taken to Makindu sub-county hospital mortuary.

RELATED TOPICS:
Makindu police station
murder
makueni county

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man stabs his father to death in row

Man stabs his father to death in row

Couple killed, body dumped near highway

Couple killed, body dumped near highway

Kirinyaga man stabs lover to death over a meal

Kirinyaga man stabs lover to death over a meal

Family: Killer prisons queen was obsessed with our son

Family: Killer prisons queen was obsessed with our son

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited