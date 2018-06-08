Kogelo village upbeat as Obama returns to visit father's home

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 7th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

A sports complex at Kogelo village in Siaya County that is expected to be inaugurated by former US President Barrack Obama during his forthcoming Kenyan visit. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Former US President was not able to tour his ancestral home when he came to Kenya in 2015 because his itinerary was tight.

US and local security agents are keeping a close eye on Kogelo village, amid a flurry of activity, as residents prepare to welcome former President Barak Obama.

Residents were yesterday in high spirit as the clock ticked towards Obama's visit in a month's time.

The former US President has deep roots in Kogelo, where his late father, Barak Hussein Obama, was born.

Obama is expected to jet in on July 16. Delegates from US embassy are already visiting to familiarise themselves with the area.

Former president

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Residents yesterday said on Monday a team from the embassy visited the area, including Senator Barrack Obama Secondary School, Mama Sarah Obama's home and Sauti Kuu Foundation associated with the President's elder sister Auma Obama.

The former president is set to preside over the opening of a Youth Resource Centre that is being established by Sauti Kuu Foundation at Nyang’oma.

Residents told The Standard they had been briefed by the Obama family on the coming of ‘a very important guest’.

The US Embassy has not given details about the Obama's tour. However, it is understood that he will be in Kenya briefly before heading to South Africa for the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

His family has not spoken publicly about his visit.

“We know he (Obama) will have a lot on his plate when he comes. However, as a family, we will have time with him as one of us and that is not meant for the media,” said Obama’s half-sister Marsat.

Workers at the youths resource centre where Obama is expected were busy putting final touches ahead of the tour.

The centre is a branch of Sauti Kuu. It is meant to provide economic and social empowerment to local youth.

“We have information that Obama will address the public here, that is why we are working hard to complete the work in time,” said a worker who did not wish to be named.

Obama last visited Kogelo in 2007. He was then Illinois Senator. A year later he became US President.

In 2015, a year before the end of his second term, Obama visited Kenya, but chose to meet his family in Nairobi because it was an official State visit with a tight schedule.

Residents of Kogelo had expected that Obama would visit his father's home. But Obama told them his schedule was tight, under full control of the State, and that he would have enough time with his family in Siaya as a private citizen after retirement.

"He did not get enough time to visit us when he was president. However, we are glad that he will be able to come home now. We are excited," said Paul Ochieng', who is involved in transport business at Nyang’oma centre.

A boda boda operator David Olola said: "We understand he will launch many programmes here to benefit the youths. We were sad that he failed to come here and greet us when he visited in 2015. Nevertheless, we are glad he has another opportunity to come."

Barrack Obama Secondary and Barrack Obama Primary schools were previously known as Nyang'oma Secondary and Nyang'oma Primary.

However, the boards of the schools decided to change their names in honour of Obama.

Obama Secondary principal Henry Odongo said his staff had been invited to the event. The school compound will be used for parking vehicles.

"The students were hoping to meet him when he came to Kenya as US president. We hope he will have some time to interact with the students this time round," said Mr Odongo.

Residents of South East Alego, where Obama’s home is located, said they were working on a memorandum that would be presented to Obama through area MCA Joseph Mboha.

Mr Mboha said he was working with Sauti Kuu and governor Cornel Rasanga on how to present the memorandum.

"The issues in the document have to do with water projects and health facilities. We have already floated to him the idea of establishing Barrack Obama University, among other issues,” said Mboha.