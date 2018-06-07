Police planning to raid Jimmy Wanjigi’s home: lawyers claim

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 16:09, Updated June 7th 2018 at 16:18 GMT +3

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga Estate, Nairobi. His lawyers have said police are planning to raid his home yet again. [File, Standard]

Lawyers acting for businessman Jimmy Wanjigi are now claiming the police are planning to raid his home in Nyeri and Nairobi in search of illegal weapons.

In a letter signed by lawyers James Orengo, Kiogora Mugambi, Nelson Havi, Julie Soweto, Willis Otieno and Jackson Awele, the businessman claims police are planning to frame him in new false charges of possessing illegal firearms.

In a letter dated June 5, 2018 and addressed to Director of Public Prosecution and the Police Service Commission, the lawyers alleged that police want to profile the businessman as a person of criminal disposition.

“They (police) want to continue profiling him as a person of criminal disposition by filing frivolous charges against him in several courts spread across the Republic of Kenya with a view of hounding and harassing him,” part of the letter seen by The Standard stated.

The lawyers noted Wanjigi does not own or possess any illegal weapon and that all guns that have been in his possession were lawfully acquired.

“Part of the nefarious plan is to dump illegal guns in property associated with him or persons associated with him, with a view to accusing him of having an illegal cache of weapons,” the letter further notes.

They said the plan by police is "to harass and besmirch the character of our client."

“We shall take all the necessary measures to protect and defend him from the intended and ongoing illegal acts your officers are pursuing against our client,” Kiogora added

“We shall at appropriate time initiate proceedings against your officers who have abused their offices and the criminal justice system to harass our client,” he observed.

