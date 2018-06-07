China offers to buy $70 billion of US goods, says official Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Supreme Court rejects Northern Ireland abortion law case

By BBC | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 14:17, Updated June 7th 2018 at 14:43 GMT +3
Human rights campaigners held banners at the Supreme Court in London on Thursday morning [BBC]

Human rights campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion law.

The court dismissed an appeal brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).

ALSO READ: Lawyers turn heat on magistrate in NYS trial

But a majority of judges said the existing law was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.

Currently, a termination is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

'Inhuman' treatment?

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The commission lost on the issue of whether they had the required standing to bring the case, and analysts suggest the defeat came because of a technical legal point.

The Supreme Court judges said it would have required the case to have been brought by a woman who was pregnant as a result of sexual crime or who was carrying a foetus with a fatal abnormality.

A fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis means doctors believe an unborn child has a terminal condition and will die in the womb or shortly after birth, although anti-abortion campaigners have argued that terminally-ill babies "can and do defy the odds".

As a result, the judges did not make a formal declaration of incompatibility, which would normally lead to a change in the law.

ALSO READ: Uproar as MP calls female politicians bench warmers

The ruling comes just weeks after the Republic of Ireland voted decisively in a referendum to reform the country's strict abortion laws, which had effectively banned all terminations.

The referendum reignited a debate about Northern Ireland's law, with some calling for reform while others - including the biggest party, the Democratic Unionist Party - remain opposed to changing the law.

The NICHR had argued that the current law subjects women to "inhuman and degrading" treatment, causing "physical and mental torture," in violation of the European Convention

RELATED TOPICS:
human right
law
arbotion law
northern ireland

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Dilemma: To give birth or abort children with defects

Dilemma: To give birth or abort children with defects

Groups stage anti-graft demo

Groups stage anti-graft demo

Court suspends parts of cybercrime law

Court suspends parts of cybercrime law

KNH rape saga whistleblower goes missing

KNH rape saga whistleblower goes missing

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited