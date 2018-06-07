One dead, several hospitalised after cholera outbreak in Yatta

BREAKING NEWS
One person has died while four others have been hospitalised at Matuu Level Four Hospital in Yatta, Machakos County following a cholera outbreak.
Reports indicate that a patient who showed acute symptoms of the disease succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.
Public health officers confirmed that dozens of cholera-related cases were being handled.
Machakos County Director of Public Communications Mutinda Mwanzia said public health officials had been dispatched to affected areas to contain the outbreak.