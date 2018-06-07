BREAKING NEWS
One dead, several hospitalised after cholera outbreak in Yatta

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 10:17, Updated June 7th 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3
Reports indicate that a patient who showed acute symptoms of the disease succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

One person has died while four others have been hospitalised at Matuu Level Four Hospital in Yatta, Machakos County following a cholera outbreak.

Reports indicate that a patient who showed acute symptoms of the disease succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Public health officers confirmed that dozens of cholera-related cases were being handled.

Machakos County Director of Public Communications Mutinda Mwanzia said public health officials had been dispatched to affected areas to contain the outbreak.

Cholera
Machakos
Matuu Level Four Hospital

