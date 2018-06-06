MPs; Sack all CSs, PSs involved in corruption

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 11:58, Updated June 6th 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3

MP Richard Onyonka

Three MPs have demanded the sacking of all Cabinet secretaries whose dockets are under investigation for corruption.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Sammy Seroney (nominated) said targeting only junior officers in procurement and accounts departments would not achieve much in the war against graft.

ALSO READ: MPs: Sack all CSs involved in corruption

On Monday, the Government directed that all heads of procurement and accounting units must hand over to their deputies to allow for fresh vetting.

But the MPs said procurement officers were just implementers of Cabinet secretaries' directives and should not be punished for the sins of their bosses.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta should not go for the small fish and leave the big fish,” said Mr Mwale.

He said the vetting should be conducted within the law and not used as a witch-hunting exercise to nail junior officials.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Meanwhile, a number of lawmakers want the Government to conduct a lifestyle audit of public officials if the war on corruption is to have any effect.

John Mbadi (Suba South), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and John Muchiri (Manyatta) said until and unless Cabinet and principal secretaries were convicted for corruption, the ongoing purge was merely a cosmetic exercise.

ALSO READ: Why more needs to be done to tame corruption