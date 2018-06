| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

An inmate at the Wundanyi GK Prisons who dramatically escaped from custody two days ago has been re-arrested.

Authorities did not give the name of the prisoner, who was nabbed on Monday evening after fleeing prison dressed in clothes stolen from prison staff.

The inmate was serving a two-year jail term for stealing a motorcycle in Taita at the time of his breakout.

He had only served three months.