Police quarters razed down

By Nikko Tanui | Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 17:55, Updated June 5th 2018 at 18:07 GMT +3
Members of the public fight to put out a fire that erupted at a house at Kipkelion Police Station. [Photo: Courtesy]

Four police officers attached to Kipkelion Police Station lost their personal effects after a fire gutted down their house at the servant quarters. 

Kericho Police Commander James Mugera said no one was hurt during the 3PM fire incident at the police station in Kipkelion West constituency. 

“We suspect that the fire was caused by an electric fault. We have nonetheless launched investigations into the incident,” he said. 

Nonetheless a source who requested for anonymity since he is not authorized to talk to the press said an explosion suspected to be a cooking gas cylinder exploding was heard before the flames leaped on the timber house.

By the time the Kericho fire fighters arrived at the police station which is one of the oldest in the county, the fire had caused extensive damage to the police residential house and nothing could be salvaged. 

Mr Mugera said alternative accommodation will be provided for the affected police officers. 

“The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) will find alternative accommodation for the affected officers,” said the County Police Commander.

Kipkelion West Member of Parliament (MP) Hillary Koskei petitioned Governor Paul Chepkwony’s administration to purchase adequate fire engines to be stationed in all the six sub counties. 

“One of  the ways to  prepare the county to combat fire outbreaks before they cause extensive damage and losses for the residents  is for it to have adequate fire engines to be stationed in all the sub counties,”  said Koskei.

