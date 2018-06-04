Don’t influence Ruto's choice of running mate in 2022, Kindiki tells Uhuru

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (pictured) wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to steer away from influencing the choice of running mate for Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Gianchuku Church yesterday, Prof Kindiki, who is also the deputy Senate speaker, said the President should leave Mr Ruto and the people of Mt Kenya East to decide who will take the position without forcing them to settle on a person of his choosing.

"The Deputy President will be our candidate in 2022 and the Mt Kenya East people stand a good chance to field his running mate," said Kindiki.

"The President should stand aside and leave this chance to that person who will come in agreement with Mr Ruto," he added.

He said that just like a father does when his son is choosing a suitor, the President should be quiet and wait to see which person Ruto would present as his running mate.

"We are all President Kenyatta's sons and daughters and he should therefore be careful not separate us by favouring some at the expense of others," he said.

But Kindiki did not expound on who the favourite choice of the President was.

The senator has been lobbying for the position and has since announced that he is serving his last term as a county level leader to play on the national political field in 2022.