KANU, ODM leaders join Jubilee party ahead of by-election in Baringo

Deputy president William Ruto (center) arriving at Marigat High School on June 3,2018 during a ceremony to hand over school bus. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Kanu suffered a big blow on Sunday when its key leader in Baringo County, Charles Kamuren defected to Jubilee Party.

Kamuren was expected to be Kanu’s candidate for the Baringo South by-election in August 2018.

Speaking at Marigat grounds in Baringo County during a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Kamuren said Jubilee was the only party, which was committed to transforming the lives of all Kenyans.

“I am happy that I am declaring here today that I have ditched Kanu for Jubilee. We have realized that Jubilee Party is committed to peace and stability of all Kenyans including this region,” said Kamuren.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also suffered when its key leader in Baringo Amos Olempaka ditched the party for Jubilee, ahead of a by election in Baringo South, later in August this year.

Ole mpaka said it’s only Jubilee Party that had the capacity and commitment to transforming the lives of Kenyans

Addressing the function, the deputy president assured all candidates wishing to contest for the Baringo South parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of MP Grace Kipchoim that Jubilee has no preferred candidates for the seat.

“I want to assure you as the deputy leader of Jubilee Party that we have no preferred candidate for the seat. It’s the voters who will decide,” said Ruto.

The deputy president was accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa. Others were Governors John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), MPs William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio.)

