Fears of health crisis as rains damage school latrines

Education Director Joseph Wamocho

Education officials have warned of a health crisis in several learning institutions after rains destroyed their toilets.

Thirteen schools are grappling with fear of health hazards, after the ongoing rains flooded their latrines, forcing them to use makeshift structures.

Education Director Joseph Wamocho said the ministry and school management boards resorted to building temporary toilets to prevent closure of the affected schools.

“Public health officials threatened to shut down the schools to avert spread of diseases, but we moved with speed to construct makeshift toilets and restored the water supply,” he said.

Wamocho said the schools’ ablution blocks at Sergoit and Chebiemit secondary schools were filled with water, putting the health of students and employees at risk.

The education boss noted that water supply at Sing’ore Girls High School, as well as in dozens of other learning institutions in Kerio Valley, was cut off due to mudslides.

He said the county government had deployed a water bowser to supply water to the schools, adding that supply had been restored.

Health minister Kiprono Chepkok said the region was still under high surveillance after it recently experienced a cholera outbreak. He said they would leave nothing to chance. “We are monitoring the situation very closely and appropriate action will be taken to avert disaster. The cholera outbreak reported last month has been contained.

"There is a 21-day ban on preparation, cooking and sale of food, fruits and milk vending. All slaughter houses should remain closed,” Chepkok said.

He warned that no food should be prepared at any social gathering, including weddings and funerals.

