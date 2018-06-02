Boy dies, four in hospital after eating poisonous cassava

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 11:48, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

Home of the family of a boy that ate poisonous cassava in Butere. [Photo: Standard]

A boy died on Friday night after allegedly eating poisonous cassava in Butere.

It is reported the family of eight from Eshiaka village had boiled cassava meal for lunch.

According to Wycliffe Meriakao the father of six, his wife had gone looking for a meal and after visiting a relative returned with the cassava for lunch.

“My wife had visited her parents at Shikunga and came with the cassava which we all ate at lunch time before it turned tragic at night,” said Meriakao.

At 9pm five children started complaining of stomach upsets and were all vomiting and had diarrhea.

Meriakao not knowing what was ailing his children reached out to neighbours for painkillers but in few minutes he lost his eldest son.

The deceased who was a 16-year-old was the first one to complain.

After the death, the family called for help and rushed the other four children to Butere Sub-county Hospital for medical treatment.

The parents and one of the children did not show any signs and were cleared even though they had the same meal.

“The doctor has said the four are out of danger and are been kept under observation,” said Meriakao.

The area assistant chief Titus Misiko sounded a warning to parents to be careful when handling cassava.