Chaos erupt during ODM meeting on elections

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 10:14, Updated May 31st 2018 at 10:21 GMT +3
Chaos during ODM meeting at a hotel in Kakamega. [Chrispen Sechere, Standard]

An ODM meeting at a hotel in Kakamega town on Tuesday ended in disarray after chaos erupted between some members and party officials.

A section of the party officials claimed said they had not been consulted by the party national office before organising the meeting, whose agenda they claimed was suspect.

The ODM task force led by Japheth Okala, met opposition from grassroots leadership and the officials were forced to call off the meeting prematurely.

The task force was in Kakamega to collect views from members over future party elections.

The meeting was interrupted by rowdy youth who questioned why organisers were "doing it in secrecy".

