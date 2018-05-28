Standard two pupil rescued from early marriage as two sub-chiefs are interdicted

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

Kajiado county Commissioner David Kipkemei (right) and other Administration senior officers address the press outside his office in Kajiado on 26th May 2018 shortly after he announced the interdiction of two chiefs for participating in unlawful early marriage of a nine-year-old girl at Esonorua area Kajiado West Sub County. PETERSON GITHAIGA

The police have rescued a nine-year-old girl from a forced marriage in Kajiado West sub-county.

The girl, a Standard Two pupil at Esonorua Primary School, was rescued by officers a few minutes before she was married off to a 58-yea-old man as a fifth wife.

Kajiado County Commissioner David Kipkemei said the officers stormed the ceremony that was attended by members of both families.

"When my officers arrived at the village, everything, including food, beer and the bridal preparation, was ready for the ceremony to start. On noticing the officers, hell broke loose and everyone ran leaving the little girl crying,"said Mr Kipkemei.

The administrator said during the rescue mission last week, among those arrested was an assistant chief from the same village who is said to have facilitated the ceremony.

The assistant chief was later charged in a Kajiado court and interdicted for attending the illegal marriage.

The commissioner wondered how the assistant chief, being the law enforcer, could facilitate the illegal wedding.

Addressing the media in his office on Saturday, Kipkemei said the assistant chief was also reported to have facilitated the circumcision of the young girl.

"I am sending a warning to all chiefs and their assistants in this county that anyone who will be involved in this retrogressive culture of early marriages and girl circumcision will not be spared," said Kipkemei.

The commissioner further noted that female genital mutilation and early marriages still remain a big challenge for girls in the county.

