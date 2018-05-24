KTN, KTN NEWS and Radio Maisha bag a total of 11 awards

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 12:26, Updated May 24th 2018 at 12:38 GMT +3

Standard group CEO Orlando Lyomu(centre) with Radio Maisha representatives andStandard Group Managing Director for Broadcast, Joe Munene (left) radiomaisha programmes controller Linda Oriaso (2ndleft) receive the winner certificate on impact on children welfare award from Chairman ,digital broadcasters association Joel Karanja during the Kuza Broadcasting Awards by Communications Authority of Kenya at Crowne Plaza on 24th may 2018 photo /David Gichuru

Faces shone with cheers and wide smiles as Standard Group Limited’s brands scooped awards at the 2018 Kuza awards on Wednesday night.

In the second annual fete hosted by the media regulator Communication Authority of Kenya, SG’s radio station, Radio Maisha and two television channels- KTN Home and KTN News scooped more than half of the awards for giving people quality programs and also being the people’s choice.

Radio Maisha representatives with Standard group CEO Orlando Lyomu(2ndleft) and radiomaisha programmes controller Linda Oriaso (3rdright) during the Radio maishareceive certificate of winner impact on youth ,women and persons living with disabilities presented by Media Owners Association CEO Lynette Mwangi (3rd left) during the Kuza Broadcasting Awards by Communications Authority of Kenya at Crowne Plaza on 24th may 2018 photo /David Gichuru

Radio Miasha beat close competitor Radio Citizen to clinch the award for the most popular radio station in the country.

On the television category, KTN home came in second after Citizen TV.

There were 16 awards cutting across the three categories; that is the peoples’ choice award, the program, creativity and local content.

KTN, KTN NEWS and Radio Maisha bagged a total 11 awards.

The only station in the Standard Group boat also shone in Impact on youth, women and persons living with disability and impact on children welfare categories.

On the impact in agriculture category, it emerged second after Citizen Radio.

In the Objectivity, impartiality in news and current affairs KTN News came in third while KTN Home was second.

Radio Maisha came in second in the radio category.

It also emerged that more than 4 million Kenyans voted for the various awards. This happened between April 9 and May 9 this year.

Speaking during the fete yesterday, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru defended the new laws to fight cybercrime, saying that they will not be abused.

He noted that the media industry has grown although there are disruptions caused by technological innovations.

“Through digital migration, Kenya now has 62 tv stations. This has increased competition and given consumers choice for content,” said Mucheru. “The local industry has also given us a chance to grow. Creativity, diversification will be the ideal thing if you want to remain in competition.”

At the same time, CA boss Francis Wangusi said that the media has grown, and with fewer legal issues as compared with yester years.

He said, “You have lived to the promise of your ethics. We are moving from being a police man to play a collaborative role.”

New kids in the industry also clinched awards in the fete. Chritst is The Answer Ministries emerged the best on the copyright category while EDU TV were emerged top on the children program category.

KU TV clinched the award for running local programs during prime time.