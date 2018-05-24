Ban on logging in public forests extended further by 6 months

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:18, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:21 GMT +3

Keriako Tobiko

The Government has extended the 90-day ban on logging in public forests by a further six months.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (above) said the extension would further streamline the operations of the Kenya Forest Service by allowing the appointment of a new board.

The board was disbanded in March while the ban was issued on February 24 as the Government moved to review the management of forests that are reeling from reckless destruction.

The ban was supposed to end today.