Commotion in legislative summit after Senator says MCAs need English lessons

A plenary session at the second day of the Legislative Summit was disrupted yesterday after Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang made a comment that was deemed as disrespectful by a section of Ward Representatives present at the event.

Trouble started when Kajwang who was a moderator of the session declined to state his stand concerning the County Wards Development Equalization Fund Bill 2018, which if passed into law will see Members of the County Assemblies (MCA) control billions of shillings.

The Senator while responding to a question by Nakuru County Assembly Leader of Majority Stanley Karanja, who demanded to know his position on the proposed legislation, said the Senate will consider ‘descriptive and prescriptive’ provisions of the bill before passing it.

This did not go down well with Mr Karanja and a section of his colleagues who demanded that Kajwang, who is also the chairperson of Committee on County Public Accounts and Accounts Committee should not sit on the fence concerning the key issue.

“If you need some English lessons on differences between descriptive and prescriptive, that is something that we can discuss later,” said a clearly agitated Mr Kajwang.

It is at this point that a shouting match ensued for close to an hour, with some MCAs led by Karanja demanding that the Senator who had taken his sit at the high table with other panelists should apologize for belittling them.

Panelists at the session that was discussing how counties will coordinate with the national government to deliver the big four agenda, were forced to watch helplessly as some of the ward reps attempted make their way to the front and eject the politicians.

They were however restrained by orderlies from senate and the county assemblies who were present at the hall.

The panelists included Jane Kiringai, the chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Mandera Senator Mahamood Maalim and Nandi Speaker Joshua Kiptoo.

Interestingly shortly before the embarrassing spectacle, Mr Kiptoo, who is also an official of the County Assemblies Forum(CAF) had heaped praise on the current MCAs, arguing that unlike Councilors the group is now made up of civil and well-schooled people.

“The current crop of MCAs are more informed and civilized. Members of public should change their perception about us,” he said.

The irony was not lost on Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who took to the stage to calm the agitated grass-root leaders who were baying for the blood of his colleague. He pledged to personally ensure the bill is passed.

“We have just been told that you people are more educated and civil, but even before the ink dries on the paper you demonstrate that you are the exact opposite. We have embarrassed ourselves before the whole country and look so terrible,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

He gave the MCA’s a tongue lashing noting that heckling and engaging in a shouting match is not a civilized way to show displeasure. He came to the aid of Mr Kajwang, pointing out that Mr Kajwang had nothing to apologize for.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, the sponsor of the bill that has generated controversy who was present said all his colleagues have to support his bill which seeks to give MCAs control of at least than eight per cent of all funds sent to their respective counties each year.

According to the bill, each of the country’s 1,450 wards will directly get part of the funds that have in the past remained in the hands of governors.

“The Fund shall comprise at least eight per cent of the share of revenue allocated to the respective county government for the respective year; and such other monies that may lawfully accrue to the Board in the discharge of its functions under this Act,” it reads in part.

“An MCA daily interacts with the common man at the grassroots. You cannot give funds to the governor alone. Some Wards are suffering because their representatives are not in good books with the ward reps," he explained while defending his bill.