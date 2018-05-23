45-year-old woman in remand for defiling blind boy

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 10:42, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

A 45-year-old woman accused of defiling a 16-year-old visually impaired boy from Kiandutu slums in Thika Sub-County 3 months ago will continue being held in custody until the case against her is fully heard for failing to raise bail.

Appearing before the Thika Resident Magistrate, Kyanya Nyamori today,the accused Catherine Syokau applied to have the 400,000 bond slapped on her 3 months ago waived or reduced but the court ruled against it saying the case against her was serious and deterrent measures are required.

Syokau a mother of 7 was arrested on 11th February, 2018 for forcing a 16 year old Form one student to have sex with her and infecting him with a sexually transmitted disease after threatening him with dire consequences if he does not comply.

Tabling his evidence before the Thika law court, the boy revealed that the accused woman who lives a few blocks away from where he lives had been throwing overtures at him which he had continually turned down. But unfortunately on the fateful night the accused person sneaked into his room and armed with a knife ordered the blind boy to have sex with her.

The orphaned blind boy who lives along in the single room tried to resist but was overpowered and was continuously defiled from midnight to the early hours of the morning where he was warned of dire consequences if he ever divulged the information to anyone.

The boy told the court that he lived in fear henceforth but few days down the line he started experiencing difficulty urinating and had unbearable pains in his lower abdomen. He told a neighbor that he needed to see a doctor, the neighbor prodded him further and its then he divulged about what had happened to him.

Medical report produced before court showed that the boy presented with an STD and was treated and managed by the Doctors at Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Asked how he was able to identify his assailant, the boy told the court that the woman had severally attempted to have a relationship with him before the fateful day and he therefore comfortably identified her by her voice and her touch.

The complainant further told the court that he was currently living in fear as the accused person’s relatives have been threatening to cause him harm if he does not withdraw the charges.

The hearing of the case will resume on 29th May when more witnesses including (Embrace Inclusion), a community based organizations that rescued the boy through their representative Lucy Macharia, a police officer and a distant aunt to the boy are lined up to testify.

The traumatized boy whose case is closely being monitored by officers from the National Council for Persons with Disability has been undergoing counseling and was recently enrolled at the Thika High School for the Blind to pursue his education.