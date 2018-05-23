Siblings sue half brother, sister for selling ancestral land Next Story
Somali alien charged with illegal gun, bullet possession and forgery

By Kelvin Gitonga | Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3
Ahmed Abdiweli Dahir [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A citizen of Somalia living in Mombasa has been charged with illegal gun and ammunition possession.

Ahmed Abdiweli Dahir (pictured), was charged yesterday before Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera with being in possession of a gun and ammunition illegally, and forging a police stamp and firearm certificate.

Mr Dahir, who was arrested on April 18, denied all the charges and was released on a Sh50,000 police bond.

He was accused of having a Ceska S No B633776 pistol without a firearm certificate in Bondeni on the date of arrest.

Without certificate

He also denied illegal possession of 25 9mm calibre ammunition without a certificate.

Dahir also denied making a firearm certificate book purporting to have been issued by a firearms licensing officer.

The suspect, who was not represented, also denied forging a stamp purporting to be a genuine certificate from the Kenya Police Service.

He also denied forging a civilian firearm identification card number 9213 and a receipt serial number 538178 purportedly from the Firearms Bureau.

He was released on a Sh200,000 bond or cash bail of Sh200,000 pending mention of the case on May 28.

