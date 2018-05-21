Why some Kenyans paid millions to witness UK's royal wedding

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

Former Miss India Kenya and TV Personality Pinky Ghelani (left) and Suzzie Wokabi of Suzzie Beauty at the Windsor Golf & Country Club hotel, Nairobi to watch the screening of the Royal wedding of the Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Britain .[Elvis Ogina.Standard]

Many Kenyans followed keenly the star-studded wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that happened thousands of miles away.

And some paid a fortune to catch every detail on a giant screen at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Saturday.

Joseph and Lilian Muchemi were among the Kenyan guests who paid Sh1 million to witness the grand occasion on big screen. For the couple looking forward to their wedding, it was money well-spent.

The two enjoyed a four-course banquet on Saturday and flew yesterday morning to Mount Kenya by helicopter for breakfast.

"We are getting married soon and came here to get inspiration on wedding ideas. The event has been very enjoyable and the money was well worth it," they said.

And they were not the only grand witnesses of the wedding taking place many miles away.

The guest list included the Standard Group acting CEO Orlando Lyomu together with his wife Pauline, Laikipia Woman Representative Kate Waruguru, Suzie Beauty founder Suzie Wokabi, Pinky Ghelani, socialite Vera Sidika, and actress Naomi Ng'ang'a.

The guests enjoyed an English brunch, a romantic night for two inclusive of dinner, champagne at the Windsor suite and breakfast, as well as a meal prepared by English Chef James Dennis from Soames Hotel, Nanyuki.

"This is different from any other event I have ever done, and of course there was a lot of pressure involved. I came up with the menu by incorporating my English background and doing some research here and there. The meal was mostly a labour of love for me," said Dennis.

The event, a red carpet affair, was hosted by Chero of Str8up and Micheal Gitonga of Morning Express, and was aired live on KTN.

Fashion played a big role, with guests showing up dressed to impress. The ladies had beautiful sun and cocktail dresses, while the gentlemen were decked out in the latest suits.

Photographers captured every moment while waiters had their hands on deck by making sure guests had the very best of champagne.

The day also gave allowance for networking.

There was a well designed stage with a runway where models showcased the latest Samantha Bridal gowns.

The menu was a four-course meal, which included starters, a second course, mains and pudding.

The starter was Meghan Markle’s grilled Caesar salad with shrimp, the second course a trilogy of ice, traditional British Kedgeree with locally smoked sea fish and lamb, apricot and almond pilau.

The main dish entailed pan-roasted fillet of salmon with marinated new potatoes, line caught tuna and dill salad, Queen Anne’s artichoke tart, Duck Confit with lentils and cannellini beans. The final course was a terrine of summer fruits with Jersey cream and Eton mess, which is basically Jersey cream, meringue and strawberries.

The menu was an authentic English meal.

A band was in tow to ensure guests got what they deserved in terms of the latest in music.

By the time the event came to a close at 6pm, guests were in no hurry to leave, an indication that the experience was worthwhile.