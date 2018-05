| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 20:03, Updated May 18th 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3

Photo: Standard

14 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident at Kamukuywa black spot along the Kitale-Webuye Highway. Photo: Standard

A Nissan Matatu that was being driven from Kitale collided head-on with a cane trailer at the notorious Kamukuywa Bridge Black Spot, the same spot where 14 family members died in a similar accident in 2017.

ALSO READ: State to appeal against Pastor Ng’ang'a acquittal

Photo: Standard

All the passengers on board the Nissan Matatu died as the cane tractor caught fire.