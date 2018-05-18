Shock as 10 women are struck by lightning in Laikipia

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 09:37, Updated May 18th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3

Shock has gripped Mbombo village in Laikipia west after ten women were struck by lightning.

Two of the women have since been admitted to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital while the rest were treated and discharged from Ol Moran health center.

The two are in stable condition.

According to Ol Moran Deputy County Commissioner Dan Mwangi, the women sustained body injuries during the 5pm incident on Thursday.

He said that they were attending a meeting when it started raining.

"Suddenly, lightning struck and the tree that they were covering themselves from fell on them. Ten of them sustained injuries," he noted.

He said that good Samaritans rushed to the scene and took them to Ol Moran health center.

"Eight of them were discharged after they sustained minor injuries. However, two of them who had serious injuries were taken to Nyahururu county referral hospital and have since been admitted," he said.

The official said that they sustained broken ribs.

