Death of Central Sakwa MCA throws Siaya into mourning

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 19:28, Updated May 17th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

The late Central Sakwa MCA Johannes Andiego. [Courtesy]

Siaya county Members of county assembly (MCAs) are mourning the death of their colleague who passed away on Thursday.

Central Sakwa ward MCA Johannes Andiego died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi hospital on Thursday morning.

The late MCA was also the chief whip in the assembly and was serving his second term after being reelected on an ODM ticket during the August 2017 elections.

His first Cousin, Alphonse Odiemo confirmed his demise but could not discuss the cause of his death.

The MCAs who spoke to The Standard, described the late MCA as an avid debater and principled.

“He respected all of us. He did not care that he had been in the assembly before us. In matters where we needed someone to help make hard decisions he came in, with sober and wise pieces of advice,” said South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha.

County assembly speaker George Okode described, the late Andiego as a visionary leader with exceptional intuition and work ethic.

In his press release to the newsrooms, Okode said that the late MCA served as the chairman of the assembly welfare committee in the first assembly and currently as the member of the appointment committee member.

The late Andiego, according to the speaker was also a member of the budget and appropriations committee, roads and public works on delegated legislation and the speakers’ panel.

“He sponsored several bills and motions during his term in the assembly and will truly be missed by the entire fraternity. The late Andiego served the assembly with unsurpassed talent and perseverance,” noted the Speaker.

Mr Okode said that plans were underway to transport the body from Nairobi to Kisumu as they continue with the funeral plans.

Nominated MCA Ben Adalla representing the youths described him as a very good footballer who played as their striker during the friendly games with other assemblies all over the country.

“I mourn an exceptional leader and a lover of youth affairs. My working relationship with him was cordial and also acted as a mentor since he was in the first assembly. He was also our assembly soccer team striker who played at position nine,” said Adalla.