Cattle rustlers kill couple during night attack in Migori

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 14:01, Updated May 17th 2018 at 14:07 GMT +3

Kuria West OCPD Benson Makumbi tests a rifle recovered from cattle rustlers at Masaba location in Kuria West. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Suspected cattle rustlers have killed a man and his wife in Suna West sub-county, Migori County.

Boniface Kiche died at home while his wife, Beatrice, died while undergoing treatment for the injuries she suffered when the attackers broke into their home and shot her several times.

Kuria West OCPD Benson Mukambi said his officers pursued the attackers, shot one of them and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

Caleb Kiche, an elder brother of the victim, said the attack had devastated the family.

He added that the attackers raided another home and stole four cows.

“We received a report from Suna West that robbers had raided a home belonging to one Boniface and killed him. We laid an ambush and shot one dead,” Mr Mukambi said.

According to the OCPD, villagers who were following the thieves kept updating the officers on the attackers' movements, thus helping the police to lay the ambush.

Mukambi said police officers caught up with the robbers at Masaba in Kuria West sub-county.

“We urge the public to continue sharing information with us because we are not going to stop this war against robbers,” he said.

Masaba MCA Abedi Maroa urged the police to step up security in the area.

Boost patrols

“We are appealing to security agencies to step up patrols and beef up security,” Mr Maroa said.

The MCA said cattle rustling was threatening peaceful co-existence between communities in the region.

“Cattle rustling is an outdated thing. We are against it and we are asking the police to step up what they are doing,” Maroa said.

He added: “It is the responsibility of each one of us to maintain security and I want to urge the people of Masaba, and all Kenyans, to expose thieves by sharing information with the police.”