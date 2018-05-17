Masinga Dam overtops Next Story
Patel: This is the truth about my dams Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Cattle rustlers kill couple during night attack in Migori

By Caleb Kingwara | Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 14:01, Updated May 17th 2018 at 14:07 GMT +3
Kuria West OCPD Benson Makumbi tests a rifle recovered from cattle rustlers at Masaba location in Kuria West. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Suspected cattle rustlers have killed a man and his wife in Suna West sub-county, Migori County.

Boniface Kiche died at home while his wife, Beatrice, died while undergoing treatment for the injuries she suffered when the attackers broke into their home and shot her several times.

ALSO READ: Migori tragedy: The Nyatike victims

Kuria West OCPD Benson Mukambi said his officers pursued the attackers, shot one of them and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

Caleb Kiche, an elder brother of the victim, said the attack had devastated the family.

He added that the attackers raided another home and stole four cows.

“We received a report from Suna West that robbers had raided a home belonging to one Boniface and killed him. We laid an ambush and shot one dead,” Mr Mukambi said.

According to the OCPD, villagers who were following the thieves kept updating the officers on the attackers' movements, thus helping the police to lay the ambush.

Mukambi said police officers caught up with the robbers at Masaba in Kuria West sub-county.

“We urge the public to continue sharing information with us because we are not going to stop this war against robbers,” he said.

Masaba MCA Abedi Maroa urged the police to step up security in the area.

ALSO READ: Confession: We saw pastor being killed

Boost patrols

“We are appealing to security agencies to step up patrols and beef up security,” Mr Maroa said.

The MCA said cattle rustling was threatening peaceful co-existence between communities in the region.

“Cattle rustling is an outdated thing. We are against it and we are asking the police to step up what they are doing,” Maroa said.

He added: “It is the responsibility of each one of us to maintain security and I want to urge the people of Masaba, and all Kenyans, to expose thieves by sharing information with the police.”

RELATED TOPICS:
cattle rustlers
Migori
cattle rustling

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Reformed warriors turn a new leaf

Reformed warriors turn a new leaf

Kenyan traders threaten to demo over Tanzania harassment

Kenyan traders threaten to demo over Tanzania harassment

Margaret Kenyatta visits Migori, excites residents

Margaret Kenyatta visits Migori, excites residents

Government blamed for poor service delivery

Government blamed for poor service delivery

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited