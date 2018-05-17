Nairobi CBD operation update:200 street beggars netted

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 11:57, Updated May 17th 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

Some of the street families who were seized during an operation on Tuesday

The number of street beggars netted by the Nairobi County Enforcement Unit in the city's CBD has increased to over 200 since the operation started early this morning.

Speaking at Waithaka Rehabilitation Center where the group is undergoing counselling, Youth and Social Services CEC Janet Ouko said 80 per cent of the beggars are disabled with majority of them being foreigners from neighboring countries like Tanzania.

City Hall Head of Inspectorate Peter Mbaya says the operation will be continuous since the CBD has been declared "beggars-free zone".